Officials warn: 'No way' to finish serology testing by the time school starts

Senior officials involved in serological testing for coronavirus antibodies have told Maariv that there is "no way" the testing will be completed by September 1.

"There is absolutely no way we'll be able to test a million and a half students by September 1," they emphasized to the site.

"During the first day of the drive, less than one thousand students were tested, and in the entire country, there are only 10,000 tests. Even if we take into account the 300,000 additional tests which are expected to arrive, there's no way that will be enough, and certainly not by the time school starts," senior officials in the testing system told Maariv.

Meanwhile, those in the educational system believe the testing will be successful. One source told Maariv: "The goal is to test everyone by the end of the month. Even if we don't finish by then and we only finish in September or October, nothing will happen. It's not as if they are infectious, it's just data that will help us."

The serological testing is being conducted as part of an agreement between Israel’s Health and Education ministries on the issue of reopening schools.

Under the "Green Class" plan, students will undergo weekly coronavirus tests, and if a child tests positive, he will be quarantined and his classmates will be required to undergo daily coronavirus tests for a period of one week.