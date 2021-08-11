Prof. Itamar Grotto praises vaccine for 'excellent job'

Professor Itamar Grotto, former Health Ministry Deputy Director General, has warned that Israel's "fourth wave" of infections has yet to reach its peak.

In an interview with Galei Zahal, Professor Grotto said: "We are in a wave of infections that has not yet reached its peak - we are expecting another rise. But all told, the vaccine is doing an excellent job: Just 4% of those vaccinated become seriously ill."

When asked if Israel should expand its campaign to provide third doses of the coronavirus vaccine, he said: "That could be an addition. But the majority of waning immunity is among those who are over age 60. Under age 45 we see it less."

On Tuesday, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked told Channel 13 News that, "If the experts approve it, we will vaccinate people age 45 and over, beginning next week."

Meanwhile, Israel's Coronavirus Cabinet is expected to approve Wednesday morning the expansion of restrictions on entering businesses and public places to include everyone over age three,

On Monday, she told 103 FM Radio: "We are starting to see signs that the third vaccine is working, so we are asking everyone to go get vaccinated."

"If we succeed in vaccinating the 60-plus-year-olds and raising the percentage of vaccinated among the youth, then I estimate that we can continue, perhaps with restrictions, but we will not need a lockdown."