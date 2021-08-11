Chabad rabbi: Violating coronavirus rules is against Jewish law

Rabbi Yitzchak Yehuda Yaroslavsky, rabbi of the Chabad-Lubavitch community in Kiryat Malakhi, has issued an urgent request to his community and all Chabad-Lubavitch hasidim around Israel, asking them to strictly adhere to the Israeli government's coronavirus guidelines, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

The southern city is currently experiencing a coronavirus outbreak, and has over 400 active coronavirus cases, earning it a score of 9.9 on the "Traffic Light Plan" and placing it near the top of the Health Ministry's list of "red" cities." Most of the cases are concentrated in the Chabad neighborhood and the neighborhoods near it.

Due to the outbreak, the Chabad boys' school, which was scheduled to start on Monday, August 9, has announced that it will not reopen in-person learning until further notice, Kikar Hashabbat noted.

In a video clip, Rabbi Yaroslavsky, who also heads the Chabad rabbinical court in Israel, called on parents not to bring infected children to school, and added that under Jewish law, those who should be tested but are not are not allowed to mingle with other people.

"We are right now in a very serious situation with regards to the coronavirus infections," he said. "In Israel there are many people who are infected and who infect others, and may G-d help us. Therefore, my emphatic request, made with all forms of request possible, is that each and every person go get tested and ensure that he is negative for the virus, and ensure that his children be tested as well, so that they will not infect each other, G-d forbid."

"I very much request - this is under the commandment of 'You shall guard your lives' - this is an issue of life and death, and we must do everything we are required to do, and according to the doctors' instructions.

"It is forbidden for those who were not tested to walk among those who were tested, because it could lead to not good results. And at the same time, 'your life takes precedence,' and therefore each and every one of us must himself make sure he is okay. And those who are required to quarantine because they tested positive should not try to outsmart, but should enter quarantine and remain there for the entire duration."

Rabbi Yaroslavsky also emphasized that parents "must be careful and not bring children who were not tested to schools, G-d forbid." Those who do this, he said, "cause great harm."

"I hope that each person will do what he is required to do, according to the doctors' instructions, and to be careful and remain safe. To protect himself, and to be careful not to harm others," he concluded.