US Jewish org launches first ever incubator for young Jews combating anti-Semitism

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) is launching the first ever incubator to empower young American Jews to combat anti-Semitism.

Disrupt Antisemitism will enable young Jews to foster innovation in order to “develop bold ideas to take on anti-Semitism locally, nationally, or virtually.”

The initiative is based on the incubator model of Silicon Valley where startups in the early stages are given access to mentorship, investors and supports to help them succeed in the beginning.

“Jews are threatened in America, around the world, and facing a growing vehemence online,” said Meggie Wyschogrod Fredman, Director of AJC’s Alexander Young Leadership Department. “Addressing Jew-hatred calls for bold change and big ideas driven by us, the rising generation of Jews. It’s time to Disrupt Antisemitism.”

Proposals will be reviewed by a committee of young professionals from the business and tech world. Several innovative ideas will be selected. The winning proposals will receive grants of up to $10,000 in seed money from AJC and have access to mentorship from AJC and experts in the fields of Jewish advocacy, finance and tech as they take their ideas from the planning stages to reality.

“We live in a moment where Jews are facing a sharp rise in anti-Semitism,” said AJC. “This intensifying hate is a profound risk to the Jewish community.”

With Disrupt Antisemitism, “AJC is empowering young American Jews to develop bold ideas to take on anti-Semitism locally, nationally, or virtually.”

Criteria for submissions includes an idea, project or organization created by and for young leaders with a “demonstrable impact in fighting anti-Semitism” or an innovative idea that has not been yet attempted or has been recently relaunched.

The 2021 edition of an annual survey from the Anti-Defamation League found that a quarter of American Jews have personally experienced anti-Semitism in the past five years, and that most American Jews have witnessed anti-Semitic comments targeting others.

The survey concluded that most American Jews feel less safe in the US than they did a decade ago.