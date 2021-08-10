MDA holds blood drive at Urban Place

In efforts to encourage high turnout in registration for blood donations, a digital registration

sheet was formed and broadcasted on our social media platforms.

CEO and Founder Romain Levy said, "We are proud to take part in this initiative for the overall good of the community."

"There is no doubt that the value of giving, provides value back to the receiver in an

unconditional way and encourages loving thy neighbor."

Tehilla Gross, the Urban Place chain Network Manager stated, "Time after time we see that beyond the collaborated events and initiatives, our members themselves are interested in organizing initiatives for the good of the community. The Joint Blood Donation Campaign in cooperation with Magen David Adom, is without a doubt an honorable step that evokes an additional perspective to raising awareness of the importance of blood donations."