Israeli basketball player debuts with Boston Celtics

Israeli point guard Yam Madar played his first game in a Boston Celtics uniform on Sunday in the team's 2021 NBA Summer League opener against the Atlanta Hawks.

Madar, who was the Celtics’ second-round pick and number 47 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, came off the bench to score eight points on 4-for-6 shooting (0-for-2) with two rebounds, two assists and a turnover in 17 minutes of action, reported NBC Sports Boston.

Boston went on to win the game, 85-83.

The 20-year-old Israeli has generated some buzz after winning the Israeli Premier League's Most Improved Player award last season while playing overseas for Hapoel Tel Aviv. He has stated his intention to play for the Celtics at the NBA level this season.