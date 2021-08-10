CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 booster shots

A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel will meet on Friday to discuss considerations for booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines, as the United States deals with increasing cases from the Delta variant of the coronavirus, Reuters reported Monday.

The meeting of CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will also discuss updates on additional doses in immune compromised individuals, according to the report.

Chief White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that it is highly likely that people will need booster shots to give them protection from the coronavirus.

Booster shots, said Fauci, will likely be administered to the elderly and immunocompromised first, as the vaccines were when they were first distributed, noting that it would happen "as soon as the data gets to us."

Israel recently launched a mass vaccination campaign promoting a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine, becoming the first country in the world to offer a third dose of the COVID vaccine, with the government urging Israelis over the age of 60 to receive a third jab to combat the spread of the delta variant.

Britain will also offer booster vaccines against COVID-19 to 32 million citizens starting early next month with up to 2,000 pharmacies set to deliver the program.

Germany has also announced it will start offering COVID-19 booster shots as of September.

Pfizer recently announced plans to ask US regulators to authorize a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine within the next month.

Following that announcement, Fauci said that “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that Americans will need a booster dose but also stressed that it is too soon for the government to recommend another shot.

Later, he indicated that booster shots may be suggested for people with suppressed immune systems who have been vaccinated.