Kamala Harris congratulates President Herzog on taking office

The President of the State, Isaac Herzog, spoke on the phone today, Monday, Sunday, August 9, with the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris.

Vice President Harris called to congratulate the President on his inauguration. The two share a long-standing acquaintance that began when the president served as opposition leader and then hosted Vice President Harris in the Knesset as a senator from California.

The two emphasized in the conversation that the United States is Israel's most important ally and that relations between states and peoples are closer than ever.

Vice President Harris expressed support for Israel and stressed the United States' commitment to the security and resilience of the State of Israel.

The two discussed the importance of continuing to deepen bilateral relations between Israel and the United States, and the Vice President expressed her commitment to Israel's security, along with their support for the continuation of normalization and dialogue between Israel and its neighbors.

The President stressed to Harris the danger of the growing anti-Semitism and said that for him and for the State of Israel it is of paramount importance to take action to eradicate anti-Semitism. The President also welcomed the appointment of Deborah Lipstadt as the special envoy of the President of the United States for the fight against anti-Semitism.

The two discussed the UN's alarming report released today on global warming, which the president described as "a grave warning to all of humanity." The Vice President praised Israel's commitment to the global climate effort and to resolving water scarcity issues in the Middle East and the world at large. She thanked Israel for its cooperation with the United States in Central America in projects in development and water projects.