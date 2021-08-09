Canadian Dutch club commissions Ann Frank statue to mark liberation of the Netherlands

The Dutch Canadian Club of Edmonton, Alberta unveiled a state of Anne Frank at a local park on Sunday as a tribute to the Canadian military’s role liberating the Netherlands from the Nazis during World War II.

The bronze state of the Jewish diarist known around the world who died at Bergen-Belsen in 1945 at the age of 15 stands on a marble platform at Light Horse Park. The statue was cast with the same material that Dutch sculptor Pieter d’Hont used to created the Anne Frank statue in the Dutch city of Utrecht in 1960, reported the Edmonton Journal.

“That is a gratitude that is forever ingrained in our hearts," said club president Frank Solk in an interview with the Journal. “The Dutch schoolchildren still maintain the graveyard of the Canadians in the Netherlands … they put flowers there, they burn little candles on the anniversary date.”

Stolk said that the club decided on the statue because Ann Frank represents the goodness in humanity.

“The undertone of her writing was that she always believed that humanity would prevail and be stronger than evil… Especially in today’s atmosphere … and the anti-Semitism, and the gloom all over the world,” he said.

The club hopes that the statue will impress upon people the true meaning of the freedom they enjoy, that Anne Frank did not.

The statue was unveiled on Sunday at a ceremony with presentations from Dutch and Jewish organizations along with military and government officials.

The unveiling had been planned for last year, marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands, but had been postponed due to the pandemic.