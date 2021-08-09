Move within UK Labour Party to reinstate Jeremy Corbyn as MP

Left wing factions within the UK Labour Party are pushing to have former leader Jeremy Corbyn reinstated as an MP after he was suspended from the party last October for downplaying internal anti-Semitism.

Pro-Corbyn supporters and far left groups such as Campaign for Labour Party Democracy are attempting to alter party rules so that members would have the final call over disciplinary action against MPs, reported the Jewish Chronicle.

They will attempt to enact the change at Labour’s annual conference in September.

Corbyn – who led the party form 2015 to 2020 amid a series of scandals revolving around increasing accusations of anti-Semitism against party members and was criticized for his seeming unwillingness to tackle the mounting problem – was suspended by the party in October after he said that anti-Semitism within Labour ranks was “dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party, as well as by much of the media.”

He made the statement after a report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission into anti-Semitism within Labour found a serious problem.

Corbyn has been sitting as an independent since his suspension.

While the rule change would apply to all MPs, it is said to have been specifically drafted as a way to allow Corbyn back into the party.

The Guardian reported that a senior Labour insider said that the rule change was likely to be rejected.

The tenure of Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader was fraught with controversy. Corbyn, who infamously called Hamas and Hezbollah his “friends,” was accused of making Jews feel unwelcome in the party.

A poll taken after Corbyn was ousted as Labour leader found that British Jews were still “scarred” by the Corbyn years and that 50 percent of British Jews felt that the United Kingdom held no future for Jews.