Canadian Senator Linda Frum resigns to focus on anti-Semitism

Linda Frum, a Canadian Conservative senator, has announced that she will be retiring from Canada’s Senate to focus on fighting anti-Semitism.

In an August 6 Facebook post, Frum stated that she will be leaving the Senate on August 27, the twelfth anniversary of her appointment by former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

“As a Senator I have done my utmost to champion important causes including protecting the integrity of Canadian elections from the threat of foreign influence, denouncing human rights abuses by the malign regime in Iran, and combatting the surge of anti-Semitism at home and abroad,” she wrote.

Frum, 58, is the current chair of the board of the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto.

“Before my appointment I was active in my community and it is to that community that I now return. In my role as the Chair of the Board of the Jewish Federation of Greater Toronto, I will devote my energies to our organization, meeting the needs of our most vulnerable members and ensuring the resilience of our Jewish communal institutions in the wake of the pandemic,” she said.

Frum told the Toronto Star that she will be turning her attention to fighting the increase in anti-Semitism.

“It’s the one hatred that remains socially acceptable still. I want to drop everything and work on that problem,” Frum said.

Recently, Frum had questioned the Canadian government’s funding of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), according to the Canadian Jewish News.

Frum introduced the Canadian Jewish Heritage Month Act along with former Liberal MP Michael Levitt that saw the creation of May as a month to honor Jewish heritage in Canada.

In a statement posted to social media, Harper praised Frum for her “many important contributions to our national discourse, both as a journalist and author, and in her twelve years representing the people of Ontario in the Senate of Canada.”

“She is, and I know will always remain, unwavering in her defense of freedom, human rights, and democratic principles at home and abroad. Among many important issues she has championed I have been proud to watch Senator Frum use her seat in the Senate to fight anti-Semitism, to stand up for the oppressed people of Iran against a tyrannical regime, and to protect Canada’s election integrity against foreign interference.”