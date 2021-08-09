Arab MK: Committee discussions to be held in the feminine

Arab MK Ibtisam Mara'ana (Labor), who chairs the Knesset's Special Committee on Foreign Workers, on Monday morning said that the discussions should be held using feminine-styled words.

"The language of the Committee's discussions is feminine, and it applies to the masculine as well," she said at Monday's meeting, which was the Committee's first ever.

"So please see this as a place of respect and acceptance," she said, adding, "And it's just so it's easier, so that's why we're speaking in the feminine. So thank you for coming."

Hebrew, like many other languages, has masculine and feminine forms of most words.

Typically, when speaking about a group with both males and females, or in legal documents pertaining to all citizens equally, the masculine form is used, and it is understood - and often explicitly stated - that the wording applies to both genders equally.