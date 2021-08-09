Yeshivat Hakotel welcomes students for new semester

Studies have officially started at Yeshivat Hakotel in Jerusalem and the excitement is palpable.

Dozens of new students are arriving at the yeshiva for the winter semester at the start of the month of Elul, both from Israeli yeshiva high schools and from abroad. Around 50 students are expected to join the yeshiva from overseas.

During the summer break, renovations were made to the yeshiva dormitories, providing the students with newly refurbished accommodations.

In light of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, the yeshiva is closely following updates to Health Ministry guidelines as well as instructions from the Association of Hesder Yeshivas, and will be operating in accordance with Green Pass regulations. All students arriving from abroad will undergo coronavirus testing and will remain in quarantine pending the results.

"We are always engaged in building the holy city of Jerusalem, in both physical and spiritual terms," said the yeshiva's dean, Rabbi Baruch Wieder. "As we commence the new semester with newly refurbished buildings, we are also engaged in construction of impressive spiritual edifices."

Motti Jerbi, the yeshiva's director, noted that, "Our students have experienced a complex period over the last year and a half, and they all want to start a normal year of learning. We hope very much that by adhering to the guidelines, we will succeed in doing so."

Rabbi Reuven Taragin, who oversees the yeshiva's overseas program added, "Jerusalem connects students from all over the world, after a long period during which many families prayed to be able to come and visit the holy city. For some of our new students, this will be their very first time in the Land of Israel."