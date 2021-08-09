Ingredients:

1 cup Mishpacha All Purpose Flour

1/2 cup old fashioned oats (not instant oats)

1/3 cup light brown sugar, packed

1/2 cup neutral flavored vegetable oil such as avocado, grapeseed, etc.

1/4 cup Gefen Almond Butter, plus 2 tablespoons, divided (see Note 1)

1 egg

1/8 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup Tuscanini Raspberry Fruit Spread or other raspberry preserves (or any flavor of your choice)

1/4 cup raw almonds, chopped

Prepare the Almond Butter and Jelly Bars:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Grease or spray an eight-inch square baking pan and line it with Gefen Parchment Paper, leaving a two-inch overhang (see Note 2).

Combine flour, oats, brown sugar, oil, 1/4 cup of the Gefen Almond Butter, egg, and salt in the food processor. Pulse until it forms a crumbly dough. Do not overprocess.

Divide the dough into two halves. Firmly and evenly press one half of the dough into the parchment-lined baking pan (see Note 3).

Spread the fruit preserves evenly over the dough, add the two remaining tablespoons of almond butter and swirl it on top of the preserves.

Crumble the remaining half of the dough on top and sprinkle the chopped almonds.

Bake for 30 minutes.

Let it cool completely, then lift the parchment to take the bar out of the pan and place it on a flat surface. Make sure it’s completely cooled before cutting it into two-inch squares.

Note:

1. You need the almond butter to be smooth for this recipe. The oil in the almond butter may naturally separate. Shake the jar vigorously and check if becomes smooth again. If that doesn't work, place the whole jar of almond butter in the food processor until smooth. Place the almond butter back in the jar.

2. Greasing the baking pan before lining it with parchment paper will help the parchment paper stick to the pan better.

3. If you feel you need more dough to entirely cover the bottom of the pan, take some of the other half you set aside.

Courtesy of Kosher.com