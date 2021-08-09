Dead Bnei Brak toddler undergoes partial autopsy

The body of a two-year-old who died Saturday morning in a Bnei Brak hospital was released Sunday evening for burial following a partial autopsy, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

The body's release follows an intense effort by ZAKA Tel Aviv CEO RabbI Tzvi Hasid, and Abu Kabir Forensic Institute's Rabbi Asher Landau.

Due to demands by the Prosecutor's Office, a partial autopsy focused only on the location in question was performed, in the presence of the rabbi of the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute.

Autopsies, including partial autopsies, are rare in Israel due to Jewish laws regarding desecration of the dead and the preference that bodies be buried complete.

The funeral was held Saturday at the Yarkon Cemetery, near the city, Kikar Hashabbat noted.

On Saturday, the toddler was evacuated to Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, in critical condition. Following attempts at resuscitation and an attempt to save his life, medical staff were forced to declare his death.

The hospital informed the police of the unusual event, and police investigators opened an investigation.

Israel Police responded, "Israel Police opened an investigation this morning, upon receipt of a report regarding an infant of approximately two years of age, from Bnei Brak, who was transferred for medical treatment at the Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, in critical condition and with resuscitation attempts ongoing. Later, his death was declared in the hospital. The cause of the incident is being investigated."