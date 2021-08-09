Joint Arab List's Jewish MK tests positive for coronavirus

MK Ofer Cassif, the Jewish MK in the predominantly Arab Joint Arab List, informed Knesset Officer Major General Yosef Greif that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Cassif received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, and last Wednesday, he was present at the Knesset.

In a notice to all those who were present at the Knesset, Greif wrote that anyone who was in close contact with Cassif or near him, and who has been vaccinated, does not require quarantine, but that the Health Ministry recommends they undergo a coronavirus test after 72 hours.

Greif added that anyone who is unvaccinated and has come in personal contact with him is requested to remain at home and not go to work, until the receipt of further instructions.

Earlier on Monday, Israel's Health Ministry reported a slight rise in the number of seriously ill coronavirus patients, which reached 324 by Monday morning.