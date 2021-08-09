Rise in number of serious coronavirus cases

Israel on Sunday saw 3,372 new coronavirus cases, representing a slight drop from Thursday and Friday's numbers, which ranged closer to 3,800.

Out of 31,393 active coronavirus cases across Israel, there are 618 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 360 of whom are in serious condition. Of those, 76 coronavirus patients are in critical condition and 57 are on ventilators.

A total of 104,971 coronavirus tests were performed on Sunday, and 3.87% of results were positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, Israel has seen 6,542 coronavirus deaths.

So far, Israel has fully vaccinated 5,396,318 of its citizens. Another 496,220 Israelis, senior citizens over age 60 and immunocompromised individuals of all ages, have received a third "booster" dose of the coronavirus vaccine.