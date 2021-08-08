First Meron. Then Miami. This Is What's Next

First Covid. Then Meron. Then Miami.

What’s next?

With the horrific tragedies that have swept our nation these past few months, the Jewish month of Elul approaches us with a sense of foreboding. This past year, we heard the cantors sing the haunting melody of “Who by water and who by fire…” but none of us knew that so many of the horrific deaths described in the ancient prayer would actually come true before our very own disbelieving eyes. We lost brothers, sisters, mothers, sons. This was a dark year.

But there is hope.

After a year of unimaginable tragedies, Elul is finally here. A month with the power of change, the power of G-d's mercy. This year, after the tragic events that have occurred, the Vaad HaRabbanim is presenting the rare and powerful opportunity to join in the prayers of the holiest Rabbis of our generation. Donors who give charity to help support Vaad HaRabbanim’s desperately poor families will be personally prayed for by several tremendous Rabbis at many powerful sites including the Western Wall, the tomb of Rachel, Hevron, Meron, Amukah and the grave of Rabi Yehuda bar Ilai.

