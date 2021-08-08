Controversy on last day of Olympics as Israel comes away with its best performance to date
Israel took home 2 gold medals - twice as many as it had in its previous Olympic Games combined.
Tags: Olympics
Tokyo Olympics
iStock
|
MainAll NewsSports News & AnalysisControversy on last day of Olympics as Israel comes away with its best performance to date
Controversy on last day of Olympics as Israel comes away with its best performance to date
Israel took home 2 gold medals - twice as many as it had in its previous Olympic Games combined.
Tags: Olympics
Tokyo Olympics
iStock
top