Watch: Messi breaks down as he departs Barcelona

Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi shed tears in his final press conference for a team he led over the past 17 years.

"I'm blocked", Messi said. "I can't think of what to say. I can't accept the reality of leaving this club and changing my life completely."

"The important thing is that I keep playing football", he said. "That's what I like more than anything."

"I'm grateful for the career I had at Barcelona, especially the titles", Messi added. "The defeats as well, because they helped us grow. You can learn from defeats."