Financial compensation and mobile centers: PM plans to vaccinate children at schools

The Prime Minister's Office is beginning to formulate a plan that includes a number of options for vaccinating children through the local authorities.

Israel Hayom reported that over the weekend, officials from the Prime Minister's Office spoke with heads of local authorities and asked them to prepare for vaccination of youth.

A number of ideas arose regarding tactics to increase the rate of vaccination and circumvent the opposition of Minister of Education Yifat Shasha-Biton. One of the ideas is a monetary reward for schools that display a significant amount of vaccinations. In the event of strong opposition to vaccination within schools, the option arose of setting up vaccination mobile stations outside schools that children could access at the end of school hours.

In addition, officials from the Prime Minister's Office sought to recruit a 'child vaccination czar' - a local figure who would oversee the move to give the issue special attention, focus on public opinion of education staff and more.