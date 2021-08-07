Coronavirus: Number of serious cases jumps to 324

Israel on Friday saw a total of 3,846 new coronavirus diagnoses, bringing the total number of active cases to 31,206.

On Saturday so far, an additional 1,896 Israelis have been diagnosed with coronavirus, and 50 patients' condition turned serious.

There are currently 545 hospitalized coronavirus patients, with 324 in serious condition, 71 in critical condition, and 49 on ventilators.

On Friday, 3.76% of coronavirus test results were positive.

So far, 5,804,976 Israelis have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 5,393,083 have received their second dose. A total of 412,308 high-risk Israelis, including those over 60 and those who have immune disorders, have received a third dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Green Pass rules will go into effect on Sunday, applying to event halls, conferences, cultural and sporting events, sitting in restaurants, gyms and studios, hotels, cinemas.

Entry will be allowed for the vaccinated and those who have recovered or to people who tested negative for COVID-19. At this stage, the green pass will continue to apply only to those aged 12 and over, and starting on Friday, August 20, the green pass will apply to people of all ages.

Also on Sunday, the mask mandate will be expanded to include gatherings with 100 or more people which take place in the open air. Government offices and the public sector will move 50% of their employees to working from home, and the government recommends that the private sector do the same.