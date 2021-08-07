Kansas lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated

Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS), who is fully vaccinated, said on Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 but is experiencing only mild symptoms.

Davids, who represents Kansas’s 3rd congressional district, was already in Kansas recovering from a recent unrelated outpatient surgery. Her office disclosed Friday that she has now tested positive for the virus.

“Earlier today, I received a positive COVID-19 PCR test result. My symptoms are mild, and per CDC and House Attending Physician Guidance I am continuing to isolate at home, where I have been since an unrelated outpatient parathyroid surgery,” Davids said in a statement quoted by the Kansas City Star.

She added she was “incredibly grateful for the vaccine and the protection that it offers and encouraged everyone to get vaccinated.

“I know things could have been much worse for me without it,” Davids said.

Earlier this week, US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 even after being vaccinated.

"I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days. I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse," he tweeted.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, US President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said this week that people who have been infected should still get the vaccine in order to add a stronger layer of protection, noting the delta variant is producing more reinfections.

“The protection you get from the original infection still exists somewhat, but reinfections occur at a much greater rate among individuals now than they did against the original (strain),” he said.

“The recommendation still holds that even though you've been infected previously in the context of variants, it's a good idea to get vaccinated anyway," added Fauci.

