Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and Aliyah consultant with Arutz Sheva, addresses the phenomenon of increase in persecution of Jews being connected to the increase in Aliyah.

He mentions that this has been going on since time and memorial as told in the Exodus story.

The most important thing according to Minskoff, is to stay focused, lean on Torah and not to panic when going through the Aliyah process.