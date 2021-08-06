South Korea endorses IHRA working definition of anti-Semitism

South Korea has adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism.

During a phone call this week with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said that his country was endorsing the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism.

“Foreign Ministers Chung Eui-yong and Yair Lapid had a great conversation this afternoon,” said Israel’s ambassador to South Korea Akiva Tor on Twitter.

“They spoke about COVID cooperation and rapid ratification of the Israel–Korea [Free Trade Agreement]. FM Chung informed Yair Lapid that [South Korea] endorses the IHRA working definition of anti-Semitism.”

Tor tweeted that South Korea was “the first country in Asia to take this important step against hate.”

As of June 2021, 30 countries had adopted the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism, including Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, Sweden, Guatemala and Uruguay.

In June, Texas became the first US state to adopt the IHRA definition. The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations praised Texas for adopting the widely accepted tool for identifying anti-Semitism.

"We welcome Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s signing of legislation that adopts the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism, making Texas the first US state to do so,” they stated.

The IHRA definition has also been adopted by municipalities and provinces, including Quebec. The Canadian province announced its endorsement of the definition in June as a declaration made in the National Assembly by Environment Minister Benoit Charette, who is responsible for combating racism.