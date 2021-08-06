Tens of thousands of shekel in jewelry stolen in Tel Aviv

A Tel Aviv shop has been robbed of tens of thousands of shekel of jewelry by an individual armed with a handgun. Channel 12 News reports that an individual foreign to Israel entered The Private Room Jewelry in the Neve Tzedek neighborhood of Tel Aviv and shouted in Hebrew for the shopkeepers to hand over their stock. Security footage of the incident shows the shopkeeper fleeing the premises, after which the thief began to smash his way into the display case and gather the merchandise within.

According to Channel 12 News, neighbors and fellow business owners apprehended the suspect a short while later and restrained him until police arrived. The shopkeeper relates that "Passerby and the owner of the shop nearby saw the incident and gave chase. They managed to bring him down after 200, maybe 300 meters. Scores of police arrived, and they collected surveillance footage and witness testimony for hours."

Some of the jewelry was also collected as evidence; the rest was returned to the shop owners.



"You can see on the neighbor's cameras that he walked up and down in front of our shop 4 times. In a few months, he may be released. Who is to say he won't come back to rob us again?