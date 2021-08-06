IDF source: 'If Hezbollah had wanted to, they could have done a lot worse'

According to IDF sources, the rocket fire on Friday morning was aimed by Hezbollah at open areas of the Golan Heights.

The sources stressed that unlike the rocket fire earlier this week and the rocket fire on northern Israel during the May 2021 "Guardian of the Walls" operation, on Friday morning the Hezbollah terror organization took responsibility for the rocket fire.

In the Friday morning attack, 19 rockets were fired, and 16 of them crossed into Israeli territory. No one was injured and no damage was caused.

The IDF sources noted that Hezbollah seems to be unable to control the rebellious "Palestinian" factions, and that the Lebanese government also seems to be unable to take control in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, it seems that Hezbollah's goal was to show that they responded to Israel's retaliation after the previous round of rocket fire on Israel.

"Our guidelines right now are completely routine. We have no interest in going to war, but we will not suffer these 'drizzles' of rocket fire," the source said. "We will not allow [the border with] Lebanon to turn into a battlefront."

"Hezbollah is trying to be the ruler, but in their response they are showing that they are not in charge," the source said. "In the past they said that there has been fire they did not grant approval for," the source said.

"There were two or three incidents of single-digit barrages by rebel groups. We protect the residents of Israel and of the north. We don't care who fired the rockets," the source added, noting Wednesday night's "aggressive" response to rocket fire earlier that day.

When asked why some of the rockets were intercepted, if they were all aimed at open areas, the IDF spokesperson responded: "In some places we intercept even if it is an open area. There are places where we don't take a chance and we intercept it anyways, because at the end of the day, we're talking about very short distances. We don't take chances."

"[Hezbollah] is firing towards open areas, we're firing at infrastructure. We damaged very significant infrastructure - we fired 112 shells and we attacked with war planes. They fired towards the Golan Heights."

Nevertheless, "this is a very significant event, and we take it very seriously. If Hezbollah had wanted to issue a significant response, it knows how to do that."

Regarding Wednesday's rocket fire, the source said that it "was not with Hezbollah's permission, in our estimation. It could be that now it is out of their desire to take control."

However, the rocket fire on Wednesday was the responsibility of "a Palestinian sub-organization. When it comes to Hezbollah's launches, there are videos being shared of civilians who are very angry at Hezbollah's men, and the Lebanese army is reporting that they took the launcher. We aren't counting on them, but there's a value in this."

When asked what the future holds, the source responded: "That will be decided in the next several hours, by the political echelon. The army has a professional stance on the issue, and right now everyone is with the Defense Minister. The political echelon will decide. None of the sides are interested in war. On the other hand, this is untenable. We will not allow rockets to be launched once every two or three weeks."

For Israelis currently in the north, the source said: "The instructions are as usual - don't cancel [events] and we're not opening bomb shelters. On the other hand, we are prepared for any escalation. As of this moment, the are the instructions to the home front are complete routine."