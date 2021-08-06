Defense Min. Benny Gantz calls emergency meeting to discuss rocket fire

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) on Friday conducted a situation assessment at the Defense Ministry headquarters, following the rocket launches from Lebanon to northern Israel and the IDF’s response.

The assessment was attended by the IDF’s Chief of the General Staff, Head of the IDF’s Operations Directorate, and Head of the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate, in order to determine the defense establishment’s operations.

During the meeting, Minister Gantz emphasized the importance of maintaining close contact and providing the region’s residents with ongoing updates.

On Friday morning, at 10:55a.m., the Hezbollah terror group fired 19 rockets at Israeli towns.

According to an IDF statement, three of the rockets fell within Lebanese territory, ten were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system, and six landed in open areas near Har Dov.

"We have no interest in escalating the situation or going to war, but we are not willing to accept this situation," an IDF spokesperson told military analysts.

It added: "We will try not to turn Lebanon into a battlefront."