Foreign Minister Lapid to attend Coronavirus Cabinet meetings

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) on Friday morning announced that from now on, he will join Coronavirus Cabinet meetings.

"Lapid is attentive to criticism and as much as possible, he will participate in the Cabinet meetings, in accordance with this position as Foreign Minister and his efforts to pass the budget," a statement from Lapid's office read.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Lapid has not participated in the Coronavirus Cabinet meetings, explaining that, "the Foreign Minister does not need to be part of the Coronavirus Cabinet discussions because it is not part of his areas of practice or expertise."

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) announced his decision to attend the Coronavirus Cabinet discussions after Kan 11 News revealed that he had sent a representative to the meetings in his place.

On Thursday, Liberman responded to the report by saying that, "the professional echelon of the Finance Ministry are present at the Cabinet meetings and actively take part in the decisions. The Finance Minister remained updated throughout, and a partner in decisions relevant to businesses and to Israel's economy."