'Kippalive' presents a series of music videos featuring meaningful introductions by rabbis and educators.

The introduction will delve into the meaning behind a selected song or passage from tefillah (prayer), followed by a Kippalive rendition of the same song.

"The goal is to re-energize, and bring ruach (spirit) and excitement to our personal and public tefillot (prayers)," they explain.

Today's prayer is "Ein Aroch Lecha," with an introduction by Rabbi Dani Schreiber.