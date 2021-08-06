Sharp drop in public approval of government's handling of COVID crisis

A new poll published on Channel 12 News reveals that public confidence in the government’s handling of the coronavirus epidemic has dropped sharply over the past month.

Those polled were asked how they rated the government’s handling of the COVID crisis, and just 37% responded with approval, as opposed to 54% who disapproved of the manner in which the government is dealing with the situation. The remaining 9% were unsure.

The results contrasted with those of a similar poll from just a few weeks ago, when it was found that 49% of the public approved of the government’s handling of the crisis.

The current poll also asked people whether they believed the government was responsible for the current rate of infection. Over half - 51% - replied that the government was “largely responsible,” as opposed to 44% who thought that the government was not largely responsible or not at all.

When it came to the question of another lockdown, those polled were also sharply divided. Forty-six percent replied that there was no need for another lockdown, whereas 40% said that another lockdown was necessary. Interestingly, most of those who expressed a view in favor of another lockdown described themselves as right-wing, and most of those opposed described themselves as left-wing.

The poll’s results also suggested that even those opposed to a lockdown would abide by its regulations if it were to be imposed, with 78% of respondents replying that they would do so, as opposed to just 11% who said they would not.

The poll asked respondents to rate the relative performances of previous Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the current Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett. Forty-four percent thought that Netanyahu did a better job of managing the COVID crisis, and just 23% said that Bennett’s handling of the crisis was superior. 26% replied that there was no difference between the two.

Those in the 18-60 age group were asked their opinion on a third coronavirus vaccine shot, and 64% responded that they would agree to a “booster” dose, as opposed to 10% who said they would decline it. Another 8% of respondents had yet to make up their minds.