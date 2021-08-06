Talking Parsha - Re'eh: What makes it THE place?



Tuvia and Yitzi Talking Parsha This week, Moshe Rabeinu (Moses) commands Am Yisrael (the Jewish People) that once they come to the Land of Israel, they should destroy the idol worship that there's there. Then Moshe continues by saying, "And you should not do that to Hashem (G-d)."



What is Moshe saying -- is there even a thought to do something like this to our mitzvot (commandments), to the Mishkan (Tabernacle)?



What does Moshe mean with this commandment?



And how important is it to have a place for us to go to?



