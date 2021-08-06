Lebanese President condemns Israeli air strikes

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Thursday blasted Israel's retaliatory strikes against terrorists in southern Lebanon.

"Israel's use of its air force to target Lebanese villages is the first of its kind since 2006, and suggests an intention to escalate attacks" against Lebanon, he said, according to i24NEWS.

"These attacks are a direct threat to security and stability in the south," Aoun added.

“What happened is a flagrant and dangerous violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and a direct threat to security and stability in the south,” Aoun continued, referring to the 2006 UN motion that ended the Second Lebanon War.

His comments came after IDF fighter jets on Wednesday night attacked areas in Lebanon from which rockets were fired toward the State of Israel as well as infrastructure used for terrorism.

Another target was attacked in an area from which rockets were fired in the past.

The Israeli air strikes followed the firing of three missiles from Lebanon towards Israel, with one falling short and landing in Lebanon.

The other two missiles landed in Israeli territory. They were not intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.