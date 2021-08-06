The messages of Torah for a world gone mad

This week’s Torah portion of Parashat Re’eh (‘See’) presents a call for the Children of Israel to become a just, sensitive society in the land promised to the forefathers, always to remain focused on the presence of G-d in their midst.

The whole Torah is about developing a heightened sensitivity to "avodat Hashem"…serving G-d through everything that we do.

And in our Torah portion this week, the concept of the permanent location of the Holy Temple begins to emerge and take shape: for the first time we are told about "The place that Hashem your G-d will choose from among all your tribes to place His Name, there shall you seek out His presence and come there." (12:5)

In this week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman examine the challenge of "seeing the blessing and curse" presented in parashat Re’eh, connecting these timeless truths with the fabric of our contemporary reality.