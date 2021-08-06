Democratic lawmakers: Cuomo should resign or be impeached

Three New York Democratic lawmakers told Fox News on Thursday that Governor Andrew Cuomo must face impeachment if he does not resign.

"If he does not resign, then the legislature, beginning with the state Assembly, must move to impeach him," state Sen. Andrew Gounardes said.

Assembly members John T. McDonald III and Patricia Fahy, also Democrats, voiced similar sentiments in exclusive interviews with Fox News. Their comments follow a report released Tuesday by New York's Attorney General that alleged Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and violated state and federal laws.

McDonald told Fox News, "That’s not what New Yorkers expect out of leadership."

"This is a defining moment in his career. He has the opportunity to do the right thing, to step down for the benefit of all of New York. This governor is not fit to continue to serve," he continued.

Fahy told the network, "Even though the governor and I are in the same party, even though this is a sad day, I do believe elected officials are held to a higher standard and that we do need to be held accountable."

At least 89 of the 150 members in the New York Assembly have said they wanted to move forward with impeachment proceedings if Cuomo didn't resign. An impeachment trial requires a majority vote to proceed.

Cuomo, in a video statement on Tuesday, denied any wrongdoing, and said he was issuing his own report to "now share the truth."

He suggested the report was tainted by "bias" and portrayed himself as a protector of women.

US President Joe Biden later called on Cuomo to resign after the Attorney General released her report.

“I think he should resign,” Biden said in response to a question from a reporter on the issue.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also called on Cuomo to resign, saying, "Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign."