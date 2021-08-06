Iran to Israel: Don't test us

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday warned Israel against attacking his country.

“In another brazen violation of Int'l law, Israeli regime now blatantly threatens Iran with military action. Such malign behavior stems from blind Western support,” the spokesperson, Saeed Khatibzadeh, wrote on Twitter.

“We state this clearly: ANY foolish act against Iran will be met with a DECISIVE response. Don't test us,” he added.

His comments came after Defense Minister Benny Gantz, in an interview with the Ynet news website, responded to whether Israel was prepared to attack Iran with a “yes.”

“We are at a point where we need to take military action against Iran. The world needs to take action against Iran now,” he added.

Gantz’s remarks follow last week’s deadly tanker attack off the coast of Oman in which two people were killed.

Israel, the US and Britain have accused Iran of being responsible for the deadly attack.

Khatibzadeh earlier this week vehemently denied claims that his country was behind the attack.

The spokesman called the accusations "baseless and provocative," and warned that Iran would respond to any retaliatory action against it, "immediately and determinedly".