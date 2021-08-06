Security Council to discuss tanker attack off coast of Oman

Britain will raise last week’s deadly tanker attack off the coast of Oman during a closed-door United Nations Security Council meeting on Friday, but the 15-member body is not expected to take any action, diplomats said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Britain has condemned Iran and accused it of carrying out the attack in which two people were killed, saying it has concluded that Iran is likely to blame for the drone bombing.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson later said that Iran must face up to the consequences of the attack.

"Iran should face up to the consequences of what they've done. This was clearly an unacceptable and outrageous attack on commercial shipping," the British Prime Minister told reporters.

Britain told the Security Council on Tuesday it was "highly likely" that Iran used one or more drones to carry out the tanker attack

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday called on the Security Council to respond to the attack.

"The Council must respond to Iran’s destabilizing actions & lack of respect for international law," Raab said on Twitter.

A spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry on Monday vehemently denied claims that his country was behind the attack on the Mercer Street - a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned petroleum product tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime.

The spokesman called the accusations "baseless and provocative," and warned that Iran would respond to any retaliatory action against it, "immediately and determinedly".