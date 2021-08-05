Likud approves: Those who leave the party won't be allowed to rejoin for 8 years

The Likud secretariat on Thursday evening approved MK Yisrael Katz's proposal to amend the Likud constitution so that a member who left the party will not be able to return to it for eight years.

In addition, the secretariat also approved a section aimed at members of Yamina and which says that a minister or person who headed a government that ousted the Likud from power will not be able to run on behalf of the party. Moshe Feiglin and his men will be excluded from the decision.

During the meeting, MK Yoav Galant expressed support for the decisions made and said that the eight-year rule should apply to anyone who served as a minister or MK in another party and in his actions prevented the Likud from forming the government.

MK Miri Regev also told the Likud secretariat that she welcomes and supports the Likud movement's proposal.

"Those who left the Likud, betrayed it, formed a party, made us sit in the opposition, in the political desert, while sitting in the government with the left using the votes from the right, they will not be able to return to the Likud."

"A much harsher decision had to be passed so that those who left the Likud would not be able to return even after 8 years - and there is no difference between a minister, an MK or an activist. 'He who has pity on the cruel' ends up in the opposition."

MK Miki Zohar, on the other hand, said at the meeting that the decision should be taken away from the Likud secretariat.

"The authority that prevents those who left from returning to the movement should be transferred to the Likud Central Committee," Zohar said. "It is not enough for a decision to be made only by the Likud secretariat."

Zohar added that everything must be done to make it difficult for those who quit the party to return to the Likud.