Yamina MK promises: Continued growth in Judea & Samaria

Yamina's MK Nir Orbach promised members of the Evyatar community, which was recently slated for evacuation but avoided that fait when right-wing MK's from both the coalition and opposition agreed to allow the Samaria town to continue its presence in the area.

At the time the town was up for demolition, the Right's success saving the community came at the expense of also allowing illegal Bedouin construction in the south of the country and other locations.

Left-wing MKs were up in arms over the deal to keep the fledgling community afloat, calling the move a "capitulation to radical forces in Israeli society."

A radical MK from the Meretz party lambasted the families living at the location, calling them “thieves who stole land.”

“They’re really terrorists. Terrorism means using violence. If you steal land, and as a result of that violent military clashes break out and people are killed, so what word you want me to call them?" said progressive MK Mossi Raz in an interview to Radio 103FM.

Today, Orbach reasserted his party's commitment to the residents of Evyatar, telling them the government would uphold its promises .

"Yamina will continue supporting growth and new construction of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria," he asserted.

The town of Evyatar was first established in April, 2013 in memory of Evyatar Borovsky, who was killed in a terrorist attack at the nearby Tapuah junction.

The town was re-established by the Nahala and Emunim movements in response to the shooting attack that took place at Tapuah junction, in which Yehuda Guetta was critically injured and later died of his wounds.

The community is home to 53 families, and has a nursery, a Torah study hall, roads and infrastructure.