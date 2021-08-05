MK Aryeh Deri: 'Health Minister Horowitz concerned with gender changes - not pandemic'

MK Aryeh Deri, who heads the Sephardic-haredi Shas party, on Thursday slammed the current government's management of the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking in an interview to Galei Zahal, Deri said, "I hope that everyone who screamed at us that we failed, or who said that all our considerations were solely political, is now ashamed of himself and understands that we managed this plague with complete seriousness."

"It's an absolute embarrassment and shame" that neither Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) nor Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) have not attended the Coronavirus Cabinet meetings, he said.

"How can you make decisions when you send representatives? We knew neither day nor night. We were there on the ground, with the people."

He added: "They are acting cynically. The Transportation Minister says that the train from Ben Gurion Airport will not be closed - despite the fact that all the people who should be in quarantine get on there. The Health Minister visits a hospital and goes to shorten wait times for sex change operations, instead of going to the coronavirus ward."

Earlier this week, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) promised to "increase the number of sex change operations" and shorten wait times.