Report: Finance Minister Lapid does not attend Coronavirus Cabinet meetings

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) has been absent from Coronavirus Cabinet meetings.

On Thursday morning, Liberman's office responded that he "appointed the Minister in the Finance Ministry, Khamad Amar, as a representative in the Coronavirus Cabinet during the time the budget and the Regulations Law were being put together and approved by the government."

"In addition, the professional echelon of the Finance Ministry are present at the Cabinet meetings and actively take part in the decisions. The Finance Minister remained updated throughout, and a partner in decisions relevant to businesses and to Israel's economy."

Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) responded Wednesday to similar accusations, claiming that he did not take part in any of the Coronavirus Cabinet meetings.

In his response on Facebook, Lapid admitted that the report was true, but added, that "the Foreign Minister does not have to be part of the Coronavirus Cabinet discussions because it is not part of his areas of practice or expertise."

He added: "The Foreign Minister does not have to be part of the Coronavirus Cabinet discussions and it is better to have the Tourism Minister there instead of me, because the cabinet decisions have a direct impact on the tourism market."

"Even as the Alternate Prime Minister, I do not need to be there because the current Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, is managing the coronavirus crisis in an exceptional manner. Calmly, with a balanced attitude, while listening to the professionals. While there is a sharp rise in infections and deaths all around the world, Prime Minister Bennett is the right person in the right place.

"A cabinet is a body that makes decisions. It is desirable that it be as limited as possible and as relevant as possible."