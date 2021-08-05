Southern city announces: Green Pass required in schools

While the Israeli government debates how to start the upcoming school year safely, one city has already made its decision.

One Wednesday evening, the mayor of the southern city of Kiryat Malakhi announced that in schools where the students are eligible to be vaccinated against coronavirus, studies will only resume in accordance with the Green Pass rules.

Mayor Eliyahu Zohar also clarified that for schools which begin on the first of the Jewish month of Elul, only students and staff who are vaccinated against coronavirus or recovered from it will be allowed to open, Maariv reported.

According to the announcement, the schools' staff and students who are neither recovered nor vaccinated will be required to present a negative coronavirus test in order to enter the schools. Without a certificate of vaccination or recovery, and without a negative test, individuals will not be allowed to enter the campus.

Kiryat Malakhi is considered a "red" city with high infection rates, and currently has 191 students confirmed to have active cases of coronavirus, and less than 50% of the city's residents have received their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.