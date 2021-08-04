Minister Shaked: Good chance of closure soon if public does not come get vaccinated

"If the public does not come to get vaccinated this week, there is a good chance that we will reach a closure soon. We will not allow the health system to collapse," Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said on the "Mahadura Hamerkazit."

Shaked called on the elderly population to go to the health clinics and receive the third dose. "At the rate of doubling every ten days - we will reach a closure."

Meanwhile, senior members of the Corona Cabinet raised the possibility of starting the closure in two weeks in order to shorten it, according to Channel 13. In addition, senior officials in the Ministry of Health also support the early closure. It should be noted that ministry officials are interested in urging the public to go get vaccinated and heed the instructions with the help of the closure threat.

Among the cabinet members who support the proposal is Construction and Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin, who said that "according to the models presented to us, it is quite clear that a closure will be required in September. There will also be a long closure of at least two months because the number of patients will increase, therefore I propose a full closure already in the middle of August. That will shorten the time that citizens will have to sit at home. "