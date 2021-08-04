World Jewish Congress praises appointment of Deborah Lipstadt as US anti-Semitism envoy

The World Jewish Congress (WJC) announced on Tuesday that it welcomed the appointment by the Biden administration of Dr. Deborah Lipstadt as the US special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism.

“President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken could not have found anyone better qualified than Dr. Deborah Lipstadt, a renowned historian of the Holocaust, to confront today’s challenges,” said WJC President Ronald S. Lauder.

“She brings a deep understanding of anti-Semitism as well as real-world experience to the position. Jewish communities worldwide will benefit from her appointment at this critical time. Her demonstrated courage in confronting antisemites and Holocaust deniers from across the political spectrum makes her the ideal person to represent the United States in confronting surging anti-Semitism around the globe.”

The WJC said it is looking forward to continuing its close relationship with the Office of the Special Envoy.

“Dr. Lipstadt, a longtime friend of the World Jewish Congress, will be an outstanding partner for other government officials fighting anti-Semitism and the WJC will be pleased to welcome her at our next meeting of Special Envoys & Coordinators Combating Antisemitism,” Lauder added.

Lipstadt, a historian and author of multiple books including Denying the Holocaust, History on Trial: My Day in Court with a Holocaust Denier, The Eichmann Trial, and Antisemitism: Here and Now, is the Dorot Professor of Modern Jewish History and Holocaust Studies at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

The special envoy’s role is to track anti-Semitism across the world and to advocate to governments on how to combat it.

In 2020, Congress raised the position of envoy to the level of an ambassador, thereby giving the role increased funding and closer access to the president and secretary of state.

Lipstadt will be the fifth anti-Semitism envoy.