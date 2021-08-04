Video: Fox News
'In America, athletes can protest and come back just fine'
With US athletes using the Games as a political platform, Fox analyst points out they wouldn't get away with it in other parts of the world.
Protest in sports
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & Canada'In America, athletes can protest and come back just fine'
'In America, athletes can protest and come back just fine'
With US athletes using the Games as a political platform, Fox analyst points out they wouldn't get away with it in other parts of the world.
Protest in sports
iStock
Video: Fox News
top