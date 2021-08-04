Saudi FM: Any deal must ensure Iran will never have nuclear weapons

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Tuesday he sees an emboldened Iran acting in a negative manner around the Middle East, endangering shipping, arming Yemen's Houthis and contributing to political deadlock in Lebanon, according to Reuters.

"All around the region, Iran continues to be emboldened," he was quoted as having told the Aspen Security Forum in an online appearance, alluding to reports that Iranian-backed forces were believed to have seized an oil tanker off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

"Iran is extremely active in the region with its negative activity, whether it's continuing to supply the Houthis with weapons or endangering shipping in the Arabian Gulf, which we have got reports coming in today that may indicate additional activity there," he added, and accusing Iran of having abetted the political impasse that has undermined Lebanon's economy.

The top Saudi diplomat also said his country would accept a nuclear deal with Iran if it ensured Tehran never obtained a nuclear weapon.

"We certainly support a deal with Iran as long as that deal ensures that Iran will not now or ever gain access to nuclear weapons technology," he said.

Saudi Arabia, which is Iran’s regional foe, has long spoken out against the Islamic Republic’s attempts to acquire nuclear weapons.

During the negotiations between Iran and world powers on the 2015 nuclear deal, Saudi Arabia and other major Sunni states expressed concern over a deal which would allow Iran to produce nuclear weapons – a position which placed them very close to Israel’s position on the matter.

Ultimately, however, Saudi Arabia's government announced that it welcomed the deal.