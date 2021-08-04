FDA could give full approval for Pfizer vaccine by September

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is aiming to give full approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by early September, The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people involved in the effort.

The FDA gave emergency use authorization to the Pfizer vaccine late last year. Full approval by could push more Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to The New York Times, the agency's unofficial deadline for the approval is Labor Day, which falls on September 6.

The FDA in May approved the Pfizer vaccines for 12-15-year-olds, and the company has also sought authorization for children under 12.

An FDA official recently said that emergency authorization for COVID-19 vaccines in children under 12 could come in early to midwinter.