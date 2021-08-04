MK Abbas informed on contacts between coalition and Joint List

MK Mansour Abbas, head of the Ra’am Party, is calling on the Joint List to use his party as a liaison to Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid's coalition.

In an interview with Hala TV on Tuesday, Abbas said that he "feels sorry" for the Knesset members of the Joint List who are waiting for coalition officials to contact them and bargain with them on one issue or another, and they eventually get “crumbs” in these weekly talks.

This is not the proper way to treat the Arab society, Abbas said, calling on the Knesset members of the Joint List to see his party as their address in contacts with the coalition instead of making casual contact with its representatives.

"The connection between the coalition and the Joint List does not exist without the knowledge of the Ra’am Party," Abbas said.