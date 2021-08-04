Knesset Christian Allies Caucus launches in the 24th Knesset

Following the recent approval of Knesset committees and lobbies, the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus (KCAC) has relaunched its activities for the 24th Knesset.

This parliamentary group includes members of Knesset who have been involved in the caucus in previous years as well as new recruits. The caucus is co-chaired by MKs Sharren Haskel (New Hope) and Yuli Edelstein (Likud) and includes representatives from eight political parties including MKs Yakov Margi (Shas), Merav Ben Ari (Yesh Atid), Idit Silman (Yamina), Bezalel Smotrich, Simcha Rothman, Michal Waldiger (Religious Zionism), Evgeny Sova, Alex Kushnir (Yisrael Beytenu), Zvi Hauser, Michal Shir (New Hope), Gila Gamliel, May Golan, Keren Barak (Likud) and Ruth Wasserman-Lande (Blue and White).

A festive relaunch ceremony is scheduled to take place in the Knesset once coronavirus restrictions permit.

The KCAC works to forge direct lines of communication between Knesset members and Christian leaders and political representatives throughout the world. This caucus works in partnership with the fifty Israel Allies Caucuses in governments worldwide through the coordinating efforts of the Israel Allies Foundation.

Co-chair of the caucus, MK Sharren Haskel, has been a member of the KCAC since she first entered the Knesset in 2015. Her native English language abilities coupled with her engaging personality have made her a popular speaker at KCAC events, whether at pro-Israel marches in Europe or visits to foreign parliaments to engage with the members of the Israel Allies Caucuses there.

“My work with the KCAC in the past has exposed me to the extensive support for Israel that is especially prominent in people of faith. Deeping our ties with Christian supporters of Israel is of essential importance. Through our shared values, we can work together to combat anti-Semitism and the BDS movement while strengthening global support for Israel” said Haskel.

Haskel has served as Chair of the KCAC in previous Knesset terms. For the 24th Knesset, MK Yuli Edelstein will be serving alongside Haskel in the role of co-chair. Throughout his various leadership roles in the Knesset, whether as Public Diplomacy and Diaspora Affairs Minister or during his extensive term as Speaker of the Knesset, Edelstein has been actively involved in the work of the KCAC. Over the years, he has addressed thousands of Christian supporters of Israel and encouraged them in their efforts.

“I have been following the activity of the Christian Allies Caucus at the Knesset, since its establishment in 2004, by the late MK Dr. Yuri Shtern. Over the years, I have had the pleasure of participating in their activities and met with numerous Christian leaders and organizations. I cannot stress enough the importance of strengthening cooperation between Christian leaders and the State of Israel. Our goal is to build direct lines of communication and cooperation between members of Knesset from all parties with leaders of Churches and Christian political representatives worldwide. I also hope that we can bring to the attention of the Israeli people the immense support Christians have given and continue to give to Jewish aspirations in the Holy Land.” said Edelstein.

“Faith-based diplomacy is one of the most important tools that Israel has in its diplomatic arsenal. We saw its impact just recently with the move of the Honduran embassy to Jerusalem.” said Director of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus and President of the Israel Allies Foundation Josh Reinstein.

“The newly launched Knesset Christian Allies Caucus will play a critical role in garnering political support for Israel while developing relationships with Bible-believing Christian leaders around the world”.