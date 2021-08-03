Video: The Hill
Viral Moment: Schumer outraces McConnell to press conference
Sen. Mitch McConnell joked about Schumer outracing him to the lectern ahead of their weekly press conference.
Mitch McConnell
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaViral Moment: Schumer outraces McConnell to press conference
Viral Moment: Schumer outraces McConnell to press conference
Sen. Mitch McConnell joked about Schumer outracing him to the lectern ahead of their weekly press conference.
Mitch McConnell
Reuters
Video: The Hill
top